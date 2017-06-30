Staring speed limit to increase Monday

BATON ROUGE – The newly resurfaced and widened Staring Lane will get a newer, higher speed limit, the city announced Friday.

The speed limit will be increased to 45 mph. In 2014, the speed limit was lowered after people complained that 40 mph was too fast. It's currently at 35 mph.

The speed limit went from 35 to 40 after the construction project widened Staring. But, after complaints it dropped to 35 again.

The city said it will now be 45 mph starting Monday, July 3, from Perkins Road to Highland.

In previous WBRZ reports, people who live along the street complained drivers drive too fast down the street.

