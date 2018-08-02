Starbucks, two restaurants, grocery store among new tenants in LSU's shopping district

BATON ROUGE - Frutta Bowls, Starbucks, and Private Stock apparel boutique are three new retailers coming to a shopping area near LSU.

The Nicholson Gateway Development Project is under construction on a 28-acre site between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive, according to a release. The three tenants join anchor retailer Matherne’s Market and fast food restaurant Wendy’s in the roughly 50,000-square-foot retail component of Nicholson Gateway.

The entire project is expected to be completed this fall and will include 763 units of apartment-style housing for over 1,500 students, with associated residential support spaces, such as lounge spaces, study areas, community gathering places and retail food service.