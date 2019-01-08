75°
Starbucks releases 'Cinnamon Shortbread Latte' drink

51 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 1:34 PM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

Calling all latte fans, Starbucks has a new flavored drink.

The company said that starting today, customers can purchase a Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.

USA Today reports the drink can be ordered hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage. The latte features espresso combined with brown sugar and vanilla and is topped with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The latte is available for a limited time. 

