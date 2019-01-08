Starbucks releases 'Cinnamon Shortbread Latte' drink

Photo: USA Today

Calling all latte fans, Starbucks has a new flavored drink.

The company said that starting today, customers can purchase a Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.

USA Today reports the drink can be ordered hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage. The latte features espresso combined with brown sugar and vanilla and is topped with cinnamon and nutmeg.

A dash of vanilla, a sprinkle of cinnamon. ?



Introducing the new #CinnamonShortbreadLatte. pic.twitter.com/Uqj1KFKGoo — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 8, 2019

The latte is available for a limited time.