Starbucks fans, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning Tuesday

Monday, August 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC

Soon, Pumpkins Spice Latte lovers will be able to get their fix again.

Starbucks has announced the popular fall drink will return Tuesday. According to Business Insider, this will be the drink's earliest official launch ever.

"We know the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a beverage that Starbucks customers wait for with anticipation all year, and we're excited to give our fans the opportunity to get their fall fix a little earlier," a Starbucks representative said in an email to Business Insider.

