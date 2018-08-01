90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Star Wars jacket expected to fetch $1.3 million at auction

3 hours 52 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 1:26 PM August 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: BBC News

LONDON (AP) - The jacket worn by actor Harrison Ford in the "Star Wars" film "The Empire Strikes Back" is expected to fetch up to 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in an auction of rare movie memorabilia in Britain next month.

The blue-grey cotton jacket, worn in the 1980 film by Ford's character, Han Solo, is one of more than 600 costumes, original scripts, and props up for auction Sept. 20 at London's BFI Imax. The auction is organized by the Prop Store, a UK-based film and television memorabilia company.

Other items include a lightsaber from "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of the Sith," actor Johnny Depp's costume from the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands," and a hat worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days