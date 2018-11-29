Star LSU linebacker Devin White rides horse into Tiger Stadium Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Students were treated to a unique sight Thursday as Devin White, one of the most lauded college football players in the country, rode a horse through LSU's campus.

Photos taken by passersby late in the morning first captured LSU's star linebacker literally riding in on horseback near Tiger Stadium.

Some people have different ways of getting around campus ????‍????@DevinWhite__40 pic.twitter.com/bl7rdC289c — Collin D'Angelo (@CDAngelo_LSU) November 29, 2018

It wasn't long before White made his way onto the field with his horse, Daisey Mae, and began doing laps along the sidelines. Athletic staff says the ride was part of a class presentation.

Grad student Sarah Plaeger was in the class where #LSU linebacker Devin White gave his presentation showing how to saddle a horse. pic.twitter.com/ut22kTeJzU — Kennedi (@landryyy14) November 29, 2018

White, who has a known penchant for horses, owns seven of the animals and was profiled in a story by the NCAA.

"I just ride and love. They’re like my kids," White told reporters at an SEC media day earlier this year. "I don’t have any children, but those horses, I go give them carrots, take them on walks and rides. They’re like my children.”

Though LSU's regular season came to an end this past Saturday, the Tigers are still slated to appear in a bowl game in the coming weeks. That game has yet to be announced.