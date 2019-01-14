43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Star LSU linebacker Devin White announces plans to enter 2019 NFL Draft

2 hours 21 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 January 14, 2019 10:36 AM January 14, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Linebacker Devin White has announced he will not be back with the Tigers next season, opting instead to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

White made the announcement via twitter Monday morning.

"Thank you for all that you have done for me in the past three and a half years of my life", White said in the video. "Your unwavering support will never be forgotten."

White, a junior, was named the winner of the 2018 Dick Butkus Award, deeming him the best linebacker in college football. He's LSU's first winner of the Butkus Award and winner of the school's 25th national award.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days