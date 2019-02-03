Star LSU linebacker Devin White announces plans to enter 2019 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - Linebacker Devin White has announced he will not be back with the Tigers next season, opting instead to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

White made the announcement via twitter Monday morning.

"Thank you for all that you have done for me in the past three and a half years of my life", White said in the video. "Your unwavering support will never be forgotten."

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11 NIV#GetLive40 #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/ZeOazpbOPc — DEVIN WHITE 4??0?? (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2019

White, a junior, was named the winner of the 2018 Dick Butkus Award, deeming him the best linebacker in college football. He's LSU's first winner of the Butkus Award and winner of the school's 25th national award.