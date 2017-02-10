70°
Standoff ends with search of empty house

1 hour 47 minutes 15 seconds ago February 10, 2017 Feb 10, 2017 Friday, February 10 2017 February 10, 2017 5:46 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Police were in a standoff for nearly two hours with apparently no one after reports of shots being fired on Hammond Street.

Authorities were called to the home near the corner of Hammond and St. Katherine near the Airline/Greenwell intersection for reports of a man firing shots randomly.  From about 4:00 to just after 5:30, authorities stood outside the home, trying to coax the suspected shooter out.  Eventually, a special team went inside, searched the house and found there was no one there. 

A family member said the suspect police thought they were has had prior run ins with the law. 

