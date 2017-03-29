Standoff ends after man barricaded in house near Gonzales school

Image via Google Maps

GONZALES – A standoff between police and a man who locked himself in a home on New River Road in Gonzales ended Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man allegedly beat his girlfriend during an argument and she ran to St. Theresa School for safety. The school was on lockdown until the man was taken into custody.

The Gonzales Police Department advised for citizens to avoid during the incident.

The identity of the man and arrest information has not been released at this time.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.