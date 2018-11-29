Staff surprises coworker whose car was stolen from restaurant parking lot

LAFAYETTE - The staff at a Louisiana restaurant came together to help a coworker who's had a bit of misfortune this holiday season.

Ruffin Rodrigue, the owner of Ruffino's in Lafayette said on Facebook that a worker named Kea lost his car in a theft last week. Even worse, they said the car was stolen from the parking lot of the restaurant where he worked.

So, the staff decided to pitch in and surprise the longtime employee with a new car.

The heartwarming moment was caught on video and has gone viral on Facebook. In the video, General Manager Chris Muffoletto is seen guiding Kea out of the restaurant, telling him the staff has a surprise for him. Once the staff moves to reveal the new sedan, Kea immediately breaks down in tears and embraces his manager and the rest of the employees.

Rodrigue and Muffoletton said in all their years in the restaurant business, this day topped it all.

"Probably the most touching thing I’ve experienced in my 30 years in the business... I can’t tell you how proud I am of our staff, their big hearts, and our family environment," Muffoletto said.