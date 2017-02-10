69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stabbing on Jefferson Ave. sends one to hospital

1 hour 23 minutes 47 seconds ago February 10, 2017 Feb 10, 2017 Friday, February 10 2017 February 10, 2017 7:39 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a stabbing on Jefferson Avenue.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

BRPD sources say one person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Police confirm one person taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, after a stabbing on Jefferson Ave. <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a></p>&mdash; Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettBuffington/status/830227139853221888">February 11, 2017</a></blockquote>
Police have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

