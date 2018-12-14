Stabbed man drives to Home Depot, police investigating

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing Thursday night.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Authorities say, the victim was stabbed at a different location and drove to the Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard. That is when authorities were called. The victim was taken from the scene in stable condition.

No further information was provided.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.