St. Vincent de Paul's freeze plan initiated

BATON ROUGE- St. Vincent de Paul's Bishop Ott Shelter Program has initiated its freeze plan for the upcoming freezing nights.

The shelters will expand their bed capacity to serve an anticipated 100 homeless men, women and children.

Shelter locations:

Bishop Ott Shelter for Men- 1623 Convention Street.

Bishop Ott Shelter for Women and Children (Sweet Dreams Shelter/Day Care)- 1623 Convention Street.