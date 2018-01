St. Tammany trust claims $1 million Powerball prize

BATON ROUGE- A trust created in St. Tammany Parish claimed a $1 million Powerball prize on Thursday.

The Nov. 18 winning ticket came from a Slidell Race Trac, which will get a $10,000 bonus from the lottery.

The EDR Trust received $700,000 after state and federal tax withholds. The trust beneficiaries, who were not named, said they plan to use the windfall to build a pool.