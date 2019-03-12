75°
St. Tammany sheriff's deputy arrested on drug charges

Tuesday, March 12 2019
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An area sheriff's deputy has been fired after he was caught illegally possessing prescription drugs Tuesday, authorities said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputy Terry Cedarholm II was arrested on felony possession of a schedule IV substance and an additional charge of possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

The department says Cedarholm's employment was immediately terminated and he was booked into the parish jail. He had previous assignments in Corrections and Court Security, with his most recent assignment being Criminal Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing.

