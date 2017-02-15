St. Tammany K-9 rescues missing child with autism

ST. TAMMANY – A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 rescued a missing 14-year-old with autism on Tuesday night in Lacombe, La.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Lacombe after the child went missing. Deputies canvassed the area for three hours in efforts to find the child. K-9 Freya, a Bavarian Mountain Hound who specializes in finding lost children, and her handler, Deputy Ron Olivier, were later called to the scene.

K-9 Freya took the scent of the missing child's clothes and was able to find the child after 20 minutes, according to the sheriff's office. The missing child was found curled up in the woods.

According to Sheriff Randy Smith, the child was scared but in good health.

"This potential tragic story finished with a happy ending. Our canines are amazing animals who are invaluable to our deputies and citizens," Smith said.