St. Tammany jail employee accused of forging inmate's signature

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A St. Tammany Parish Jail employee has been fired after he allegedly falsified documents at the jail.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Kyle Smith was arrested Friday after a deputy discovered a discrepancy with an inmate's paperwork last week.

An investigation into what appeared to be suspicious signature led deputies to question Smith about the paperwork. The sheriff's office says Smith admitted to forging an inmate's signature on the document.

Smith was immediately fired and booked into jail where he was once employed on one count injuring public records.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.