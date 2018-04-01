76°
St. Tammany deputy shot, suspect dead after car chase
ST. TAMMANY - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy is in surgery after he was shot early Sunday morning following a car chase that ended in the Goodbee area.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, shortly before 5:00 a.m., deputies attempted to make a vehicle stop on a subject who was believed to be involved in reported vehicle burglaries. The suspect fled in his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Following a pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch and gunfire was exchanged between the man and deputies. A deputy and the suspect were shot in the exchange.
Officials say the deputy is currently in surgery and the male suspect is dead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
