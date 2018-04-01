76°
St. Tammany deputy shot, suspect dead after car chase

5 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 April 01, 2018 10:51 AM April 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion
File Image: NOLA.com

ST. TAMMANY - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy is in surgery after he was shot early Sunday morning following a car chase that ended in the Goodbee area.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, shortly before 5:00 a.m., deputies attempted to make a vehicle stop on a subject who was believed to be involved in reported vehicle burglaries. The suspect fled in his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Following a pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch and gunfire was exchanged between the man and deputies. A deputy and the suspect were shot in the exchange.

Officials say the deputy is currently in surgery and the male suspect is dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

