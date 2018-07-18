St. Tammany deputy shot in line of duty returns to work

ST. TAMMANY - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this year is back at work.

Deputy Justin Nail was shot in April following a car chase that ended in the Goodbee area. Nail attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspect who was believed to be involved in reported vehicle burglaries.

The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr.

Instead of pulling over, Johnson fled. Following a pursuit, Johnson crashed his vehicle in a ditch and gunfire was exchanged between he and the deputy. Both were hit during the gunfight.

Johnson lost his life.

After months of recovery, Nail finally returned back to work this week. Sheriff Randy Smith announced that Nail returned to work in "light duty/administrative capacity" Tuesday.

“Justin continues to respond well to physical therapy and we look forward to his release to full-duty in the future,” the Facebook post reads. “Welcome back Dy. Nail!”