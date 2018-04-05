St. Tammany deputy facing child pornography charges

72°
Thursday, April 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An employee with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Brett Bahm was arrested Thursday by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit in cooperation with the STPSO Internal Affairs Divison. 

The release states that Bahm was a process server for the sheriff's office and was immediately terminated after his arrest.

Bahm is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

“I hold all of our employees to a higher standard. When a public servant betrays the trust of the community, that individual must face the consequences,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

