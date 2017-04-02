66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Pius X to ceases functioning as parish in diocese

1 hour 44 minutes 11 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 11:07 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Diocesan Bishop Robert Muench

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Saturday that St. Pius X Parish has ceased functioning as a parish in the diocese as of May 31, 2017.

The decision was made by Diocesan Bishop Robert W. Muench after several months of deliberation and consultation with St. Pius’ pastor, parish and finance councils, its trustees and the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, which consists of member priests of the diocese.

St. Pius’ current parish boundaries will be incorporated into St. Isidore the Farmer Parish’s boundaries. St. Isidore is located less than four miles away in Baker.

Bishop Muench formally communicated his decision and the factors supporting it in a letter to Rev. Frank Bass, Pastor of both St. Pius X and St. Isidore. The letter is being read at all Masses at both churches this weekend.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days