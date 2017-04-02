St. Pius X to ceases functioning as parish in diocese

Diocesan Bishop Robert Muench

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Saturday that St. Pius X Parish has ceased functioning as a parish in the diocese as of May 31, 2017.

The decision was made by Diocesan Bishop Robert W. Muench after several months of deliberation and consultation with St. Pius’ pastor, parish and finance councils, its trustees and the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, which consists of member priests of the diocese.

St. Pius’ current parish boundaries will be incorporated into St. Isidore the Farmer Parish’s boundaries. St. Isidore is located less than four miles away in Baker.

Bishop Muench formally communicated his decision and the factors supporting it in a letter to Rev. Frank Bass, Pastor of both St. Pius X and St. Isidore. The letter is being read at all Masses at both churches this weekend.