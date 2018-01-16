41°
St. Mary Parish schools to close Tuesday in preparation for icy weather

Monday, January 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH- Officials have announced school closings on Tuesday in preparation for icy conditions.

"All St. Mary Parish schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, as recommended by the local office of Homeland Security due to possible icy conditions that could cause travel difficulties and result in the closing of bridges and overpasses. Temperatures in the lower teens are predicted, and a wind chill advisory is in effect," the school district wrote.

Schools and offices are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

