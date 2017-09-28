89°
St. Mary Parish inmate found unresponsive in jail cell

Thursday, September 28 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: KATC 3

ST. MARY PARISH- An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead Wednesday evening.

Deputes in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center observed 59-year-old Rodney Frederick unresponsive in his jail cell. Deputies and medical staff responded and began rendering aid. 

Frederick was transported to the Franklin Foundation Hospital where he was pronounced dead. At this time, authorities do not suspect foul play. The investigation was turned over to the St. Mary's Parish Coroner's Office.

Frederick has been in jail since March for aggravated crimes against nature and aggravated incest. 

