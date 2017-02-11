St. Martin deputies seeking suspects in Dollar General robbery

ST. MARTINVILLE - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who robbed a Dollar General Friday night.

Deputies responded to a robbery at the Dollar General in the 5000 block of Old Spanish Trail around 10 p.m. It was learned that two armed black males threatened clerks and a customer before robbing the store.

Both suspects left the store and jumped into a vehicle before driving off towards New Iberia.

The first suspect was a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie, white t-shirt, blue jeans and his face was concealed with a dark material. The second suspect was a black male wearing a black hoodie and his face was covered with a white mask and he was wearing white socks on his hands.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two suspects, they are asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.