St. Louis man accused of scalding skin from 8-month-old boy

1 hour 23 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 1:37 PM July 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: St. Louis City Justice Center
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Prosecutors accuse a 26-year-old St. Louis man of dunking an 8-month-old boy in water so hot that some of his skin burned off and he was left with brain damage.
  
Anthony Patrick Jr. was charged Sunday with felony child abuse or neglect causing serious injury.
  
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called Friday to Cardinal Glennon Medical Center in St. Louis to investigate after the boy was admitted.
  
Patrick told investigators he put the boy in a sink of hot water. Aside from the damage to his skin, doctors found the boy had a severe brain injury requiring surgery, cuts to his liver and a blood clot near his kidneys.
  
Online court records don't name an attorney who can speak for Patrick.
  
He is jailed on $250,000 bail.

