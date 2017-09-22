St. Louis King of France Catholic School to close

BATON ROUGE – St. Louis King of France Catholic School will close in May, the diocese announced Friday.

The closure comes as the parish church is consolidated with nearby St. Thomas More. In a letter to the school community, Reverend Michael J. Alello wrote the school cannot remain open without its home church.

“As a ministry of the parish, SLKF School follows the closing of the parish,” he wrote.

The church will merge with St. Thomas More no later than June 30, 2018.

The diocese said it is planning meetings with parents. One is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 at 6 p.m.

St. Louis King of France Catholic School was organized 35 years ago.

The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is working to deal with a shortage of priests and has already closed St. Pius X . The church merged with St. Isidore the Farmer Parish earlier this year.

