80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Louis day care workers charged in 'toddler fight club'

55 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 4:01 PM November 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis day care workers are facing felony charges after preschool children in their care were encouraged to fight each other.
  
St. Louis prosecutors charged 28-year-old Mickala Guliford and 22-year-old Tena Dailey with first-degree endangering a child. A summons was issued Monday.
  
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports charging documents allege the two women encouraged the fistfights on Dec. 7, 2016. The fights were caught on video. They allegedly lasted 35 minutes and involved at least six children. The children each had a padded glove on one hand.
  
One 4-year-old suffered a black eye and other injuries. Mothers of two children are suing the Adventure Learning Center.
  
No lawyer is listed for the women, who have both been fired. An attorney for the day care declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days