St. Landry Parish 18-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash

EVANGELINE PARISH - An 18-year-old female from St. Landry Parish was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on LA 104 at Beacon Road in Evangeline Parish around 10:30 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old McKenzie Dupre of Washington, La.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Dupre was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry northbound on Beacon Road at the intersection of LA 104.

At the same time, 69-year-old James Fontenot of Mamou, La. was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 eastbound on LA 104. Dupre proceeded through the intersection and her Camry was struck by the F-150, according to State Police.

Dupre was not wearing a seat belt and sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash. State Police say she was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Fontenot was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology samples were taken from taken from Dupre and Fontenot and submitted to the LSP Crime Lab for analysis.

State Police says the crash remains under investigation.