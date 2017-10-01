St. Joan of Arc community of churches to close

PLAQUEMINE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge have announced that the doors of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and St. Catherine Laboure Mission Church will close in November.

According to a news release, the decision was made by the Diocese after looking at the "changing demographics of the Catholic population in the area, parish financial resources and future pastoral consideration."

St. Joan of Arc, located in Bayou Pigeon, has been a part of the community since 1965 — seeing eight pastors lead the church. St. Catherine Laboure, found in Bayou Sorrell, opened in 1967.

Baton Rouge Bishop Robert Muench addressed the closure in a letter to St. Joan of Arc's current pastor, Reverend Paul Yi.

In it he says the decision to close the parish involved several factors such as declining attendance and a decrease in parish income.

St. Joan of Arc Parish and the respective churches will officially close on November 24.

The parish will then join with St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Pierre Part.