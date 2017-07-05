89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. James Parish man dies in ATV crash on Independence Day

1 hour 19 minutes 42 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 11:01 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

PAULINA – A 35-year-old man died in a crash involving an ATV in St. James Parish on the Fourth of July. 

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on LA 642, west of LA 3125, when Michael Mohon was operating a 2014 Yamaha Viking on the roadway. According to Louisiana State Police, Mohon was ejected from the ATV when he lost control and it overturned. 

Mohon sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to Louisiana State Police, it is not known if impairment is a factor in the crash, however a sample was taken for analysis. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days