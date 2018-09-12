St. Helena man accused of starving livestock

ST. HELENA Parish - A 57-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found livestock with no food or water and one animal dead.

Neighbor complaints brought deputies to the trailer at 23520 Hwy. 441, near Easleyville, where they found animals in a tiny enclosure near the trailer, accoording to St. Helena sheriff's reports.

The three cows and a bull had no food or water. A dead animal was also found there, the report said.

Corey Michael Cleveland, who lives at the trailer, was arrested on a count of aggravated cruelty to animals. Bond was set at $50,000.

Investigators were only able to remove one of the cows on Tuesday. The others were too weak to climb into the trailer, and rain made it more difficult. Investigators returned Wednesday to pick up the other animals, the report said.