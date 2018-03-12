St. Helena ends long-standing school desegregation case

GREENSBURG – The state's longest-running school desegregation case has ended, removing the St. Helena Parish public school system from the eyes of the federal government.

Federal authorities have been involved in numerous Louisiana public school system desegregation plans for decades. The issue over equality in St. Helena Parish goes back some 66-years.

Superintendent Kelli Joseph confirmed the case had ended Monday.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz