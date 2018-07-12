78°
St. Helena deputies warn residents after cat tests positive for rabies

Thursday, July 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies are warning residents after a cat tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the cat was found near Pine Grove and may have contracted rabies after being bitten by a raccoon or bat.

One case of human exposure was reported as a result of the bite, deputies said.

Further testing is being conducted.

Deputies advise residents to never approach wildlife, make sure pets are vaccinated, and report any animals that are sick, injured, or acting strangely to (225) 222-4413 x 230.

