St. George Fire respond to puddle of muriatic acid on Bluebonnet
BATON ROUGE- St. George fire crews responded to a scene at Bluebonnet and Perkins after a couple of five-gallon cans of muriatic acid spilled in the streets.
The call came in just before 9pm, Friday night.
Authorities aren't sure where the fluid came from, but spent at least 30 minutes cleaning it up.
Hazmat crews from Baton Rouge and St. George were on scene.
Traffic had to be redirected during the cleanup.
All lanes were reopened and back to normal by 9:30.
