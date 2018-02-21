St. Gabriel plant monitoring chlorine leak; Not a public safety hazard, officials say

ST. GABRIEL – Authorities are monitoring a chlorine gas leak inside a chemical plant in Iberville Parish.

The leak was reported after 2 o'clock Wednesday inside the Olin Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls plant on La. 75. Plant employees are monitoring the situation internally, and as of this post, had not called for public emergency assistance.

There was no immediate concern for public safety, parish officials said, though they are going to be outside the plant should they be needed.

This post will be updated should the situation change.

