St. Charles Parish president in ICU after motorcycle crash

2 hours 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 April 06, 2018 11:39 AM April 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
ST. ROSE (AP) - St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran broke multiple bones while he was trying to teach his teenage daughter how to drive a motorcycle.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the 56-year-old remained hospitalized in an intensive care unit Thursday following the Tuesday night crash in St. Rose.
  
A parish spokesman said on Thursday that Cochran is conscious and in constant contact with his administrators.
  
Cochran says his 19-year-old daughter Madison lost control of his motorcycle and the two were tossed from the bike, which crashed on a neighbor's lawn. Madison Cochran suffered only minor injuries.
  
In a statement, Cochran thanked residents for their prayers and chided himself for not wearing a helmet.
  
The parish's chief administrative officer, Billy Raymond, is overseeing the parish government's daily operations while Cochran is recovering.

