St. Charles Parish president in ICU after motorcycle crash
ST. ROSE (AP) - St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran broke multiple bones while he was trying to teach his teenage daughter how to drive a motorcycle.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the 56-year-old remained hospitalized in an intensive care unit Thursday following the Tuesday night crash in St. Rose.
A parish spokesman said on Thursday that Cochran is conscious and in constant contact with his administrators.
Cochran says his 19-year-old daughter Madison lost control of his motorcycle and the two were tossed from the bike, which crashed on a neighbor's lawn. Madison Cochran suffered only minor injuries.
In a statement, Cochran thanked residents for their prayers and chided himself for not wearing a helmet.
The parish's chief administrative officer, Billy Raymond, is overseeing the parish government's daily operations while Cochran is recovering.
