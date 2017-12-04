St. Bernard deputies searching for missing Meraux teen

Photo: WWLTV

ST. BERNARD- The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a girl from Meraux who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Caitlynn Murrell was last seen near her grandmother’s home on Saturday night. She was seen walking near the corner of Paul and 1st streets in Meraux.

Murrell was also seen carrying bags of what appeared to be clothes and was seen getting into an older model, red Pontiac Grand Prix around 11:15 p.m.

Murrell is described as 5'2" and weighing about 130 pounds. The sheriff's office says when she was last seen by her family she was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Caitlynn Murrell's whereabouts is urged to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at 504-271-2501 or Detective Donald Shreve at 504-278-7744.

