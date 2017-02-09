St. Amant High School to reopen February 13

ST. AMANT - St. Amant High School will reopen on Monday, following months of repairs after the August flood.

Ascension Parish School Board officials said the move-in date comes after a successful Fire Marshal inspection, completed Monday.

"We are very excited that the Gators will get back to their home campus," APSB Superintendent David Alexander said. "The return of our largest displaced school is certainly a major milestone in our road to recovery, and we anxiously await our other displaced schools moving in the next coming weeks."

Nearly 2,000 St. Amant High students will return to the campus. Among the new features are a brand new Freshman Academy and cafeteria. Temporary classroom buildings will be present while flooded facilities are restored.

APSB officials say students and parents of St. Amant High and Dutchtown High School will receive detailed communications from each schools' principal regarding transportation, scheduling, and class logistics.

