St. Amant High School reopens to students, flood repairs still to be done

ASCENSION – St. Amant High School reopened to students on Monday for the first time since the August flood.

Students were displaced by the flood for more than a semester and they were eager to return back to their campus.



"It's really good to be back and have a little bit normalcy back," student Emily Ortiz said.



For sixth months, St. Amant High students attended classes at Dutchtown High School, forcing students of both schools to do half-day schedules.



"We've been excited for two weeks anticipating this day, really six months," Superintendent David Alexander said.

The students are still attending class in temporary classrooms located in trailers, however the students and teachers are just happy to be back on campus.



"The parents and everyone here, including me, are glad to be back on 431 ready to take it on as team, the Gator team," Deenie Couvillion, school counselor, said.

Dutchtown Principal Carli Francois described the transition as a miracle.

"Miraculously things went very smoothly. I say that it's nothing short of a miracle that we were able to pull this off for six months," Francois said.

School officials say that it will be at least another six months before students are out of the temporary classrooms as work has not yet started on the flood-damaged school buildings. Officials say that estimates of the cost of repair work are being conducted.