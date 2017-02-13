St. Amant High ready to reopen after August floods

BATON ROUGE - St. Amant High School is ready to open it's doors for the first time since the August floods.

The school has been shut down for six months. In that same time, Principal Mia Edwards and much of the faculty have also been displaced by the flood.

Now she's unloading boxes and getting her office in order.

"There is nothing like being on your own couch, sleeping in your own bed and this is about how it feels for us," Edwards said.

St. Amant is now home to 48 temporary classrooms with more on the way. Work on a new freshman academy and cafeteria has also been completed.

The students had been attending school across the parish at Dutchtown High School while the administration got things in order.

"I had to leave 30-minutes just school opn time because the traffic was bad," said Larson Fontenot, one of the students relocated to Dutchtown High.

The folks at Dutchtown made it as comfortable as they could for their visitors, but the students and teachers at St. Amant say there's still nothing like home, even if that home still needs a lot of work.

"You have the Dutchtown sudents and all the Dutchtown stuff around campus, buit it doesn't say St. Amant and it's not our home, it's not where we want to be," Teacher Caitlyn McKinley said. "You don't feel that same Gator pride as you do when you are on your own campus."

Students and faculty don't know how long they'll be confined to temporary classrooms, but they're still happy to be back on campus all the same.