St. Amant High joins list of Ascension schools restored after 2016 flood

ST. AMANT – High school students will again be walking through St. Amant High School’s main halls Tuesday morning when classes resume for the spring semester. It will the first time since the 2016 flood.

“We're so excited to be able to show it to [the students],” said Principal Beth Templet.

Nearly 20 inches of water filled the school two years ago. Everything waist-down needed to be replaced.

“The first day that I came into the building and saw the devastation, it was very traumatic,” said Templet.

Restoring the school happened in three phases. Phase one was finished in March 2018 and included the math and science building. Phase two restored the popular Gold Dome, a new gym and weight room in August 2018. The final phase is the main building housing 50 classrooms. It too, is now complete.

“It has been a long road, but we are very very excited for tomorrow to be that last chapter,” said Templet.

Before this, students were going to class in portable pods.

“The hardest thing about the pods is how spread out our campus was,” said Templet. “The distance from the front office to the back was very wide spread.”

Now, walking out back to sit in classrooms on wheels and waiting for construction to be finished will be a thing of the past for students.

“The pride that we have in this school has always been there, but when you walk through I know the kids are going to feel it tomorrow.”

St. Amant High School is the last school in Ascension Parish to be completely restored.