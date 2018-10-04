St. Amant fire chief hoping for government funding to repair five stations

ASCENSION PARISH - Hanging wires, broken air conditioners, and gaping holes in the ceilings and walls of five fire stations in St. Amant: Fire Chief James LeBlanc says he's fighting with FEMA to help rebuild them.

"As you can see it's still gutted, we are still fighting to get any type of help or any kind of assistance we can from the federal government," said Fire Chief LeBlanc.



All but one of the fire stations flooded in August 2016. Two are back in working order, but the chief says the others are beyond repair, including the St. Amant Fire Department’s headquarters.

It's been two years, and the walls at the main fire station stand without any insulation . LeBlanc says it is unbelievable to see emergency response buildings in such poor conditions.

However, FEMA argues that they've approved the fire department to get $90,000 to make repairs. LeBlanc says that check hasn't been written yet. If something doesn't come through, he says residents may be asked to help fund repairs.