92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant boudin business catches fire Friday

1 hour 3 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2017 Sep 22, 2017 September 22, 2017 5:43 PM September 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. AMANT – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a LeBlanc's Cajun Boudin.

Numerous fire crews have been dispatched to the blaze.  Heavy smoke was seen coming from the business.

The building is on Weber City Road, across from Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant and just down the street from the St. Amant High School football stadium, known as “The Pit.”

Check back for updates.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days