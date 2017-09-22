St. Amant boudin business catches fire Friday

ST. AMANT – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a LeBlanc's Cajun Boudin.

Numerous fire crews have been dispatched to the blaze. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the business.

The building is on Weber City Road, across from Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant and just down the street from the St. Amant High School football stadium, known as “The Pit.”

