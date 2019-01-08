Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Baton Rouge this spring

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's first Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open in the capital city this upcoming spring.

The health-friendly grocer announced this week the opening of nine new locations nationwide, including a store in the Rouzan development on Perkins Road.

Jacksonville, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Marlton are among the other Sprouts locations opening in 2019.

The store should bring about 140 new jobs to Baton Rouge.