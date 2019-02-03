53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Baton Rouge this spring

3 weeks 4 days 15 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 2:21 PM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's first Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open in the capital city this upcoming spring.

The health-friendly grocer announced this week the opening of nine new locations nationwide, including a store in the Rouzan development on Perkins Road. 

Jacksonville, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Marlton are among the other Sprouts locations opening in 2019.

The store should bring about 140 new jobs to Baton Rouge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days