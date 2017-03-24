Springfield High School to receive grant to rebuild flood-damaged library

Image via: Action News 17

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield High School will receive $20,000 through a grant program, Beyond Words, that will support the school's rebuilding of its library following the August flood.

The school's library, including all books and technology, was completely destroyed following the flood. The Beyond Words grant program, established in 2006, provide funding to school libraries affected by disasters.

The program has awarded more than $1.8 million and has impacted more than 90,000 students in 25 states.

The funds will be presented to the school on Tuesday, Mar. 28, at 9 a.m. by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the American Association of School Librarians.

Those eligible for a Beyond Words grant, applicants must be located within 20 miles of a Dollar General store, distribution center or corporate office and must represent public schools serving students in pre-k through grade 12.

For more information or to apply for a Beyond Words grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.