Springfield couple's weather pictures go viral

SPRINGFIELD - Those who call Louisiana home are used to the unpredictable weather. One day wearing shorts, the next day needing a winter coat. One man, James Verbois, captured the extremes from his patio perch.

"Periodically you get bit in Louisiana," Verbois said. "Whether it be a hurricane or a flood, or in this case, snow."

The picture of Verbois up to his waist in water was taken during the August 2016 flood. The second, snapped this past Friday during South Louisiana's snow storm.

"I was just standing in the window up top," Verbois said. "I saw the snow piled up on the table and I said let's do a parallel shot."

Verbois' wife, Val, took the pictures. Neither of them expected the photos to be shared on Facebook more than 11,000 times!

"My children have told me I have 11,000 shares on Facebook, which is something I don't know much about," Verbois said.

They fared better than most during the flood, their backyard took on only 4 feet of water. Their downstairs suffered minor damage. During the recent snow, they got roughly 5 inches.

"The most snow I've ever seen in Louisiana in 66 years," Verbois said.

Now that he's sat through water and snow, Verbois doesn't plan on taking any more photos out in the elements.

"One of my daughters said I have to take a shot now with the hot weather," Verbois said. "They suggested a speedo and I'm not going there."