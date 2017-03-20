Spring and growing season underway!

Spring began at 5:28am. This marks the “vernal equinox” meaning that time of daylight and darkness is approximately equal around the globe. As the season change suggests, the weather forecast would lend to getting gardens started. 2017 may mark the earliest last freeze on record in Baton Rouge—it occurred back on January 8 and not since. A freeze, or even lows in the 30s, is unlikely as March ends.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The new week and new season will feature abundant sunshine after morning fog dissipates. High temperatures will again climb into the mid 80s with light, southwest winds. Overnight, clear skies will give way to some fog development late with lows in the low 60s.

Up Next: A quiet weather pattern can often be a repetitive weather pattern. Tuesday through Thursday, mornings will begin with some fog and thermometers in the low 60s. Afternoons will be sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few more clouds will start to show up on Friday ahead of storm system that is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

THE SCIENCE: Fog will be the only weather related issue through Thursday Morning. The only variable expected to change will be wind speeds by Thursday perhaps preventing formation by then. An old front that has been over the area since Saturday is beginning to move east as a weak warm front this morning. As the temperature gradient retreats, dew points are on a rising trend this morning. With no cloud cover and very light winds, widespread, dense fog is expected around sunrise. Tuesday and Wednesday Morning will bring similar conditions. The next cold front will affect the area by the weekend. Some parameters favor the production of thunderstorms, with a few of these possibly severe. The timing and placement of inclement weather will be questionable for the next several days. At the moment, it should extend from our area northward. And although all modes of severe weather look to be associated with this front, would like to get a little closer with timing to focus on one or all modes.

--Josh