Spotty trash collection concerns Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Trash bins line the streets in the South Holland neighborhood, near Staring Lane and Highland Road. Trash service was missed Monday.

One resident tells 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss it's a common occurrence.

"Sometimes it'll get the street on the other side and just miss this street," said Maureen Williams.

According to Williams, it's been happening since December 2017. She says she's called the City-Parish's 311 call center to report a handful of incidents, but her trash collection is inconsistent.

"It's very frustrating to me because I'm a clean person," she said.

Williams says she pays for trash collection two times a week on Monday and Thursday. Her daughter typically takes out the trash bin Sunday afternoon in preparation for Monday's collection. The trash was not collected March 5. Williams says the longest she's gone without trash collection at her Baton Rouge home is two weeks.

The trash collection in the South Holland neighborhood is handled by Republic Services. A Republic representative tells 2 On Your Side there were no issues reported with the truck Monday. Tuesday morning a claim was submitted to the operations department and by Tuesday afternoon, Williams says her trash was collected.

The City-Parish tells WBRZ it will address Williams' report of missed garbage service.

"When routes are missed by our contractor, Republic Services, our Department of Environmental Services works with them to correct the situation and ensure their drivers carry out the entire route," said Rowdy Gaudet, assistant chief administrative officer.

The City-Parish says it's meeting with Republic this week to review missed services and to improve delivery to residents.